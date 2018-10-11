11 Oct 2018

Central America - Flash floods and mudslides (DG ECHO, local authorities, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 October 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Oct 2018 View Original

  • Flash floods and mudslides across Central America and Cuba and have affected at least 180 000 people since 5 October. At least 18 deaths have been reported (8 in Honduras, 5 in Nicaragua, 4 in El Salvador, 1 in Costa Rica) and thousands of people have been evacuated. More rain is expected in the coming days and weather alerts remain in place for the next 72 hours. Classes have been suspended in Guatemala and in El Salvador.

  • In Cuba, a total of 300 people had to be evacuated in the province of Pinar del Río following the passage of Michael. 86% of the province is without electricity. 300 Red Cross volunteers have been mobilised and the authorities are responding.

