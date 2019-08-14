14 Aug 2019

Central America: Dengue Outbreak

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Aug 2019 View Original

Nearly 127,000 cases of dengue have been reported and 124 deaths recorded due to dengue in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua as of 8 August. This represents more reported cases in the four countries this year than in all of 2018. Children are the worst-affected. In Honduras, children under 15 represent two-thirds of confirmed deaths.

Health ministries in the respective countries are stepping up fumigation, awareness and sanitation campaigns. However, the risks will continue as the rainy season is expected to last until November.

