Central America and Caribbean Food Security Outlook, February to September 2022

Atypically high prices continue to negatively impact households’ access to food across the region

Key Messages

In Central America, high prices are limiting access to food and resulting in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes for most poor rural households. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected for the poorest households in the Honduran and Guatemalan Dry Corridor – who suffered significant agricultural losses in 2021 – as well as poor households affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota – who have yet to recover their livelihoods. These households are heavily reliant on the market with no savings and atypical debts and are likely to employ various unsustainable coping strategies as the lean season progresses.

Significant increases in the price of fuel across the region have resulted in elevated transportation, food, and other commodity prices. This compounds already above-average food prices following agricultural losses during the 2021 primera and postrera seasons and has limited improvements throughout the season of high demand for agricultural labor. Markets remain well supplied, however, with local and imported staple foods as formal and informal trade from Mexico continued to be stable.

The apante/postrera tardía season is expected to be average. At the same time, weather forecasts indicate a normal start of the next rainy season for most of the region and accumulated rainfall within normal parameters. This will favor the development of 2022 primera crops. However, high prices for agricultural inputs are likely to encourage farmers to reduce cropped area, thus limiting demand for agricultural labor and overall production.

In Haiti, reduced income and continued disruptions to livelihood activities have reduced poor households’ access to food, particularly in gang violence-affected neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince, areas suffering residual impacts of the 2021 earthquake, as well as those in dry regions of the country most vulnerable to weather and price shocks. These areas are expected to experience Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes, while others will remain Stressed (IPC Phase 2).