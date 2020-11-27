Honduras + 4 more
Central America: 2020 Hurricane Season Situation Report No. 5 (As of 8:00am EST 26 November 2020)
This report is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 20 to 25 November 2020.
KEY POINTS
National response authorities and humanitarian organizations continue to respond to the various impacts that tropical storm Eta and Hurricane Iota caused in a two-week span, impacts that are yielding long-term consequences that may pose challenges for years to come.
Several organizations are issuing emergency appeals to begin supporting actions over coming months that seek to reach hundreds of thousands of affected people with targeted interventions in WASH, protection, food security and nutrition, health and shelter.
Although the hurricane season is nearing its typical end, Central America is set to take on seasonal cold fronts starting in December, which will bring added rain to various communities contending with the Eta and Iota’s aftermath and pose potential flooding and landslide threats amid slowly receding floodwaters, high river levels and soil saturation.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
