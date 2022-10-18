British Embassy donates PPE to Honduras

The British Government donated PPE to Honduras to support Covid-19 pandemic response..

The UK government has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Honduras to support frontline staff and ensure they have the protection they need to do their vital work. The 123,000 PPE items will help thousands of frontline workers by supporting infection prevention control measures to reduce the risk of transmission and control the spread of Covid-19.

The donation arrived to Puerto Cortés on 25th September and will be distributed by the Secretary of Health. The PPE items include:

Type IIR Masks: 48,600

Gowns: 7,800

Visors: 3,600

Aprons: 63,000

The UK and Honduras have been working together to face global issues such as Covid-19. The global pandemic has challenged health systems around the world and the best way to overcome Covid-19 is to stand side by side with international partners.

The British Ambassador to Honduras, Nick Whittingham, said:

We are glad we are able to support Honduras’ efforts to continue fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. We know that PPE, as high volume consumption items, are crucial for health systems to work properly. This donation is a great example on how Honduras and the UK can partner and work together to prepare for existing and future global health threats.

The Honduran Secretary of Health, José Manuel Matheu, thanked the United Kingdom for this significant donation that contributes to the protection of frontline personnel, since the support of cooperation from partner countries is essential to strengthen the institutional response, emphasising that “the Government of President Xiomara Castro is focused on humanising health in Honduras by providing quality health care services”.

The Sub Secretary for International Cooperation and Promotion, Ambassador Cindy Larissa Rodriguez, on behalf of the solidarity government of President Xiomara Castro, thanked the United Kingdom for supporting the efforts of the People’s Government of Honduras:

"As a Democratic Government we value the cooperation provided by the British Government by donating medical protection equipment to continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, we reiterate our commitment to continue working in coordination with partner countries that are our greatest allies."