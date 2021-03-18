AMDA Emergency Relief #8: Hurricanes Eta/Iota, Honduras, 17 March 2021

From last November to December, AMDA and AMDA Honduras jointly organized emergency relief in response to hurricanes Eta/Iota. It was launched after H.E. Mr. Hector Alejandro Palma Cerna, the Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras to Japan, consulted with AMDA if any assistance could be provided to the people who were affected by the tropical cyclones. Fully taking account of preventive measures against COVID-19, the mission which mainly consisted of distribution of relief supplies ended successfully.

As part of post-disaster reconstruction, the decision was made between AMDA and local partners to repair a school roof at a primary school in the Saladino district of Teupasenti Municipality, El Paraíso which was hit hard by the hurricane. Currently, discussions have been held with concerned parties such as local health bureau/committee and carpenters for the planned repair work.

Meanwhile, agricultural consultation was organized in February 2021 at the Agua Caliente village in Taxiguat Municipality for farmers whose harvest was totally ruined by the calamity. As the area had originally produced a limited variety of crops for its arid climate, this had jeopardized the food procurement for the villagers in the wake of the cyclone. Hence, the consultation was aimed at not only restoring the farmland, but also advising the farmers on how to grow different types of farm produce which are resistant to certain climate conditions.

With 64 farmers participating, the farmland restoration began in accordance with a six-month plan. The participants had earlier received the explanation on how this initiative helps produce the resilient fields for their food security and how important it is to care for the trees and respect the crop diversity. Since March, the project has entered a new phase in which the farmers have started planting seeds and seedlings after their own fields were cultivated.