AMDA Emergency Relief #6: Hurricanes Eta/Iota, Honduras

On 7 December 2020, the AMDA-AMDA Honduras joint relief team conducted aid work for the victims of hurricanes Eta and Iota in the city of Teupasenti, El Paraíso in Honduras. Thanks to the cooperation of the local disaster response committee, the team managed to complete the distribution of relief supplies to 50 affected households on the 9th. The items included foodstuffs, blankets and hygiene goods as well as baby products (diapers and others) for families with small children.

Whereas, in Tegucigalpa, the capital, AMDA and AMDA Honduras delivered goods to a nursing home in the Villa Adela district. The facility has also been a shelter for homeless people who were evacuated from streets due to COVID-19 or the tropical cyclones, while housing drug addicts to undergo treatment and recovery. At the time of the visit, 10 people had been accommodated. The team distributed hygiene items, cleaning equipment, fever reducers, and anti-diarrhoea medicine to name a few. “This kind of help is essential because all of us are staying here for different reasons,” one elderly resident said.

As needs assessments have been continued in Tegucigalpa, AMDA and AMDA Honduras are hoping to carry out further aid work if needed.