AMDA Emergency Relief #5: Hurricanes Eta/Iota, Honduras

From 7 to 8 December 2020, the AMDA-AMDA Honduras relief team carried out an item distribution effort in the city of Teupasenti in El Paraíso which was devastated by hurricanes Eta and Iota.

On the 7th, the team’s local staff paid a visit to the city’s disaster response committee to hand over relief supplies containing, a) 50 sets of daily necessities including food items, blankets, and hygiene goods, and b) 25 sets of baby products such as diapers. In the realm of logistics and coordination, the committee has worked closely with AMDA since the onset of the tropical storms.

On the 8th, in collaboration with the said committee, the team visited “hard-to-reach” districts such as San Isidro, El Ocotal, and El Chilito to provide the goods to affected households. From the 9th and onward, the committee is expected to take over the aid distribution.

After it was informed by the Teupasenti government that emergency relief goods have been fulfilled, AMDA Honduras decided to complete its aid work in the locality. However, as post-disaster assessments have been continued in Tegucigalpa and other areas in El Paraíso, AMDA and AMDA Honduras will respond flexibly if any needs arise.