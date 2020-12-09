AMDA Emergency Relief #4: Hurricanes Eta/Iota, Honduras

AMDA Headquarters and AMDA Honduras have been conducting aid work in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, for those who were affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota which struck the nation last month. The joint relief team has distributed relief supplies such as diapers and milk for babies as well as cleaning equipment in the city’s evacuation centres. At a shelter in the Villanueva Nuevo district, three families (16 people) benefitted from the item donation. “We had to evacuate our house as the walls collapsed, but we will do all we can to rebuild our life. Thanks so much for your timely assistance,” one aid recipient said.

Small shelters in the city have started to close as time has passed (including one place in which AMDA had originally planned to visit). Accordingly, people who have no house to return to have moved to bigger evacuation facilities.

Meanwhile, in the city of Teupasenti in El Paraíso where AMDA Honduras has project sites, relief activities have been arranged in its remote areas with the city’s disaster response authorities. For now, aid distribution has been scheduled for this week where the joint relief team will be providing food items, hygiene goods (soap and toilet rolls) and blankets.