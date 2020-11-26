AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Hurricanes Eta/Iota, Honduras

In response to hurricanes Eta and Iota which wreaked havoc across Honduras, AMDA Headquarters (Japan) and AMDA Honduras have launched a joint relief effort. As of now, AMDA Honduras has been assessing the extent of the damage with its local partners.

1. Tegucigalpa

Tegucigalpa, the capital, has been struck by successive landslides triggered by Iota coupled with incessant rainfall at night. The situation has been hampering the smooth aid distribution for authorities and disaster relief organizations. Once necessary arrangements are made, AMDA Headquarters and AMDA Honduras will be providing relief supplies in the city’s three districts. Items including portable cooking stoves have been prepared for the upcoming aid work.

2. El Paraíso

Trojes, El Paraíso (22 November)El Paraíso, where AMDA Honduras has a project site, has also been devastated by mudslides and flooding. AMDA Honduras was inquired by vice city mayor of Trojes in the municipality’s eastern area to provide assistance. Coordination for relief work is underway as it is reported that roads to Tegucigalpa and nearby villages have been cut off in some areas, making it difficult to procure relief supplies.

Meanwhile, the local disaster response committee in the northern city of Teupasenti said at least 106 households have been afflicted, forcing some of the residents to flee homes due to building collapse. AMDA/AMDA Honduras has been assessing the feasibility of relief work in the area.

According to *PAHO/WHO as of 22 November, the death toll from two hurricanes rose to 88 in Honduras, leaving more than 3.67 million people affected.

*The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization