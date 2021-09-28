AMDA Emergency Relief #12: Hurricanes Eta/Iota, Honduras, 27 September 2021

The agricultural technical assistance which AMDA and AMDA Honduras jointly conducted for the victims of 2020 hurricanes Eta and Iota in Honduras came to its completion at the end of August.

Aiming at making disaster-resilient crops, the effort began in February 2021 at the Agua Caliente village in the city of Texiguat, El Paraiso, targeting 65 farming families whose agricultural produce had been completely destroyed by the aforementioned calamities.

After seeking agricultural guidance from experts, the farmers are now successfully making a variety of vegetables including carrots, pumpkins, red turnips, beans, bananas and potatoes in the land where the yields were originally low due to its arid climate.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, a student who received the technical guidance said, “Through this program, I’ve learned to produce and harvest crops that are healthy by bringing the best out of the soil, while learning how important it is to cooperate with others in preserving the environment. In addition, we are now able to drink clean water thanks to the hose and other supplies we also received. Considering the fact that the river water was all we had, it’s a huge improvement.”

Even after the project completion, AMDA’s local partner-organization GGUIA (Grupo Güinopeño Ambientalista) will be making a monthly visit to the village for the follow-up purpose.

Although the comprehensive assistance in response to the two hurricanes has ended, AMDA will keep monitoring the developments on the ground.