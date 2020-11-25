AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Hurricanes Eta/Iota, Honduras

AMDA and *AMDA-MINDS have decided to support the victims of the hurricane Eta in Honduras which has pounded the nation since the beginning of this month. According to the Honduran authorities, the massive tropical storm has affected more than 1.64 million people, forcing around 10,000 people to flee homes (as of 6 November).

The decision was made after AMDA/AMDA-MINDS had the privilege of accepting a courtesy call from H.E. Mr. Héctor Alejandro Palma Cerna, the Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras to Japan, on the 17th where the two organizations were asked to provide immediate assistance. Accordingly, they have agreed to launch relief activities in the country at the earliest possible time.

Meanwhile, Eta was followed by another hurricane, Iota, which caused landslides in Tegucigalpa, the capital. Local residents are said to have been seeking shelter at local evacuation centres. As of now, needs assessments and coordination have been made for a joint relief effort which is inclusively targeting El Paraíso in the country’s southern region where AMDA-MINDS has a project site.

*AMDA-MINDS (AMDA Multisectoral and Integrated Development Services) is an organization which is part of AMDA Group that carries out social development programs in Honduras.