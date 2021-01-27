Aerial recovery group deploying to Honduras for 2nd mission trip to assist with emergency training and relief efforts

Watch Personal, First-Hand Accounts of Aerial Recovery Group’s Relief Efforts in Honduras: https://www.youtube.com/AerialRecoveryGroup

NASHVILLE, JANUARY 26, 2021 — Aerial Recovery Group, a global emergency management firm, will be headed down to Honduras for its second mission trip to assist the country in their emergency aid and relief efforts after back-to-back devastation from Hurricanes Eta and Iota in November. The Aerial Volunteer Corps will visit the hard-hit communities of San Pedro Sula and the surrounding areas for a 9 day mission from January 31 through February 7, working on two projects while on the ground:

Conducting swift water rescue training with Cepudo Foundation first responders in order to make them better prepared for future disasters.

In partnership with NGOs Food for the Poor and Global Empowerment Mission, distributing much-needed aid to the remote, hardest-hit and most devastated areas of Honduras.

The group’s first mission to Honduras was from November 21-29 and efforts included:

Working alongside Aerial Global Community, Food for the Poor and Cepudo Foundation to deliver containers of aid including critical necessities such as food, hygiene products, clothes and first aid to thousands of displaced residents in the hardest-to-reach and most remote locations

Partnered with Watts of Love to give out hundreds of solar lights to those in need

Captured live footage of Aerial’s relief efforts and general video coverage of the situation on the ground in order to bring much needed awareness and additional aid to the dire situation in Honduras

“The world has moved on but Hondurans have not; the way of life for tens of thousands of people displaced by the hurricanes in November is still dire. Aerial Recovery Group is dedicated to being with countries not only right after the storm, but as they rebuild so they can come back stronger than before. Utilizing the expertise from our team of skilled professionals and military special forces to provide training to first responders in Honduras will help accelerate preparedness and disaster response time in the future,” said Britnie Turner, founder and CEO of Aerial Recovery Group. “Through generous donations and critical partnerships with Food for the Poor and Global Empowerment Mission, the Aerial Volunteer Corp is able to head back down to Honduras to continue what we started. Not only providing aid and relief - but providing hope that they are not forgotten and that Honduras matters.”

During the active 2020 hurricane season, Aerial Recovery Group also deployed three times to Southwest Louisiana and assisted in critical volunteer efforts including:

Debris removal and emergency cleanup at community centers to provide faster relief for residents, including the Big Brother Big Sister House of Southwest Louisiana, the Family & Youth Counseling Center in Lake Charles and the Oasis Women’s Shelter

Assisted in emergency response efforts for more than 30 properties across Lake Charles, North Lake Charles, Cameron and Sulphur so residents could have shelter, including clearing debris, chopping trees, fixing home lots, and tarping roofs

Liaised bringing in non-profit organization Watts of Love to deliver more than 600 solar lights to residents of North Lake Charles and Cameron

Worked with Gophr, a local app delivery service, to set up a distribution center in their headquarters in downtown Lake Charles to provide critical supplies to local residents, including hot meals, water, hygiene products, diapers and bathroom supplies as well as to house 100s of volunteers over the following weeks and months

Hand-delivered thousands of pounds of supplies to affected residents gathered from donations from volunteers across the country

To join the Aerial Volunteer Corp and assist on future relief trips, sign up to take Aerial’s complimentary volunteer training here.

About Aerial Recovery Group

Aerial Recovery Group is a disaster management firm whose mission is to save lives, eliminate confusion, maximize support and accelerate recovery by working alongside governments to create resiliency plans, local training programs and perform emergency relief and disaster management. The organization frequently uses its skilled team, the Aerial Volunteer Corps, as resources to perform pro-bono volunteer missions in disaster struck areas. These volunteer missions take place in partnership with Aerial's nonprofit arm, Aerial Global Community, the organization's 501(c)3, whose goal is to solve global issues and rebuild nations.

One hundred percent of the funds donated for Volunteer missions go directly to the needs of the people affected, with the Volunteer Corps hand delivering emergency aid in the hard-hit communities after disasters.

