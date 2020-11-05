ACT Alliance Alert: Hurricane Eta - Honduras and Nicaragua

Situation

By Monday, November 2nd, the National Disaster Authorities for both Nicaragua and Honduras, reports that, given the characteristics of its movement and speed of its winds, ETA has become a Category 4 Hurricane before touching land, by November 4 it has been degraded to Tropical Storm but keep influencing both countries.

The public advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center, in November 2, ETA presented an eyewall of an extremely dangerous hurricane, moving around onshore along the coast of northeastern Nicaragua and Honduras.

It is expected to bring life-threating STORM SURGES, CATASTROPHIC WINDS, FLASH FLOODING, AND LANDSLIDES. Even after degrading to Tropical Storm

This affirmation is based in the high levels of accumulated precipitations, (between 200-800mm) in both countries. In Nicaragua in the areas of Northern Caribbean Autonomous Region (RACN), Jinotega, Matagalpa, Estelí, Chinandega and Carazo; and in Honduras in the Gracias a Dios and Olancho departments. This season's crops such as basic grains and other staples for food will be affected by high rainfall, what can lead to a famine situation for various regions of the country, depriving families of food. The health and psychosocial situation is also affected. This event increases risks already flagged by the COVID19 pandemic.