ACAPS Briefing Note: Honduras - Impact of Floods (27 October 2022)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

Tropical storms and prolonged rains throughout September–October have caused riverine flooding and consequent landslides across Honduras. As at 14 October, the rainy season had affected 188,000 people, including 144,000 affected by Hurricane Julia. Over 12,300 people are staying in 141 shelters across eight departments (Atlántida, Comayagua, Cortes, El Paraíso, Francisco Morazán, Santa Barbara, Valle, and Yoro) (OCHA 14/10/2022 and 13/10/2022). As at 10 October, 22 people had died and over 23,000 people had evacuated (OCHA 13/10/2022; COPECO/Gov’t of Honduras 11/10/2022).

In October 22–23, the national Permanent Commission of Contingencies issued alerts on river overflow in the states of Atlántida, Colón, Cortés, Islas de la Bahía, and Yoro (Radio America 22/10/2022; COPECO Twitter 23/10/2022). On 24 September, the Government of Honduras declared a 90-day country-wide state of emergency and had deployed armed forces and the police for overall security (ECHO 26/09/2022; The Watchers 27/09/2022).

Between 1 September and 10 October, 162 municipalities in 15 of the 18 departments in Honduras reported damage to basic and critical infrastructure, including over 3,500 damaged or destroyed houses (COPECO/Gov’t of Honduras 11/10/2022). The floods have most affected municipalities in the Sula Valley, mainly those along the Ulúa River, in the departments of Copàn, Cortés, Santa Bárbara, and Yoro. Flooding has also affected municipalities near the capital city Tegucigalpa (ECHO 28/09/2022 and 23/09/2022).