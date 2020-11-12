ACAPS Briefing Note: Honduras and Nicaragua: Hurricane Eta, 11 November 2020

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• On Tuesday 3 November, Hurricane Eta made landfall on the North Atlantic coast of Nicaragua – just south of the city of Bilwi (also known as Puerto Cabezas) – as a category 4 hurricane, with heavy rainfall and high winds of up to 230km/h (OCHA 03/11/2020). As the hurricane moved further inland and was downgraded to a tropical storm, it exposed Honduras and other Central American countries to heavy rains that have resulted in widespread flooding and deadly landslides (AccuWeather 05/11/2020; IFRC 09/11/2020).

• The North Atlantic coast of Nicaragua bore the brunt of the hurricane and people there have urgent needs. These are aggravated by pre-existing vulnerabilities and the remoteness of affected communities, which have limited response efforts (OCHA 04/11/2020). The situation is even more critical in Honduras, where almost 1.8 million people have been directly affected and 38 have been killed by flooding and landslides (OCHA 08/11/2020).

• The hurricane has caused widespread damage to roads, bridges, houses, and power lines, leaving people cut off from assistance and with urgent shelter, non-food item (NFI), food, and WASH needs (AccuWeather 05/11/2020; Reuters 03/11/2020; OCHA 03/11/2020).

• The impacts of the hurricane reach far beyond the areas directly hit by the storm. Heavy rains have triggered flooding and landslides in Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, Panama, Costa Rica, and Belize. Guatemala is the third worst-hit country after Nicaragua and Honduras. In Guatemala, flooding has affected over 311,000 people and almost 10,000 are currently in shelters (OCHA 09/11/2020). Landslides have killed at least 31 people with the death toll expected to rise as 100 more remain missing (CONRED 09/11/2020; IFRC 09/11/2020). At least 27 people have also died in southern states in Mexico (ECHO 09/11/2020)