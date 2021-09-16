Haiti
World Vision: Haiti Earthquake Emergency Response
Attachments
Situation Overview
- Early in the morning of 14 August 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti, causing hospitals, schools and homes to collapse, claiming 2227 lives, and leaving communities in crisis. According to a recent UNICEF publication, about 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children, have been affected by the powerful earthquake. The earthquake occurred 13km southeast of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes, in the department of Nippes, about 125km west of the capital Port-au-Prince. The earthquake caused severe damage to infrastructure, particularly in Les Cayes, Jérémie and Nippes departments.
The earthquake also damaged buildings and shelters that are normally used to house and protect residents during storms. Buildings (including hotels, hospitals, schools and churches), roads, bridges, and home infrastructures were also affected.