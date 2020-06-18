World Bank Supports Rural Connectivity and Resilience for COVID-19 Recovery in Haiti

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2020 – The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved today a US$33 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) as additional financing for the Haiti Rural Accessibility and Resilience Project. This additional funding aims to improve all-weather road access in the Center Artibonite Loop Region and strengthen the resilience of key segments in the road network.

“Improving rural accessibility provides windows of opportunity to improve people’s lives as well as the economy,” said Anabela Abreu, World Bank Country Director for Haiti. “This project will reduce vulnerability of rural communities by connecting them to basic services, markets and job opportunities. Increased connectivity will be critical to Haiti’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts in some of the areas most impacted by the economic slowdown.”

The road network is critical to Haiti’s economy, as up to 80 percent of transportation and movement of people and goods takes place by road. Around 50 percent of the national territory remains poorly connected and at times entire regions remain totally isolated for days following major storms and hurricanes. The Rural Access Index Survey (2015) carried out by the Government of Haiti, identified lack of road access among rural households as a significant impediment to improvement of their livelihoods and consequently, to poverty reduction.

By improving access to markets and services for households in Haiti’s rural provinces, the additional financing will increase resilience to shocks, support longer-term regional development and integration, and promote more inclusive growth. Key activities include construction of four bridges, and spot improvements, maintenance, and repair of key road sections to make an additional 80 kilometers navigable in all weather, including extreme climate events. The additional grant also supports construction or rehabilitation of two road maintenance centers (Hinche and Saint-Michel) and key regional and community markets.

Initially approved in May 2018 for $75 million, the Haiti Rural Accessibility and Resilience Project was designed to rehabilitate critical segments of the rural road network and improve road conditions and road safety in South, South East and Nippes departments.

PRESS RELEASE NO: 2020/219/LAC