World Bank supports COVID-19 response and increased resilience to health shocks and natural hazards in Haiti

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 – The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved today a US$20 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Haiti COVID-19 Response and Resilience Development Policy Operation. This budget support financing aims to increase Haiti’s capacity to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and enhance resilience to natural hazards and health-related shocks.

“The downturn in the economy caused by the spread of COVID-19 will pose a setback for poverty reduction and inclusive growth in Haiti. This operation supports key policy reforms to reduce the negative economic and social impacts on the most vulnerable,” said Anabela Abreu, World Bank Country Director for Haiti. “A stronger institutional framework will also increase resilience to future disasters, which is particularly important given the country’s high exposure to hurricanes and other natural hazards.”

The Government of Haiti declared a state of emergency on March 19, announcing early actions including containment measures and a social protection program to mitigate the impact on poor and vulnerable households. The challenges are further compounded with the approaching hurricane season as Haiti remains highly vulnerable to natural hazards.

The Haiti COVID-19 Response and Resilience Development Policy Operation supports health emergency preparedness and response capacity and the strengthening of the social protection system for improved emergency cash transfer programs. Additional actions include the operationalization of the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD) and the new Civil Protection General Directorate (DGPC), together with the development of a National Disaster Risk Financing Strategy.

This operation is part of a broader package of support from the World Bank that includes the US$20 million Haiti COVID-19 Response Project, focused on efforts in the health sector to limit the transmission of COVID-19 through detection and infection control. Ongoing projects have provided rapid financing for priorities such as food security under the Haiti Resilient Productive Landscape Project, and social protection using cash transfers under the Municipal Development and Urban Resilience Project.

World Bank Group COVID-19 Response

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are increasing disease surveillance, improving public health interventions, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. Over the next 15 months, we will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery, including $50 billion of new IDA resources in grants or highly concessional terms.

