World Bank Provides Additional Resources for Agricultural Livelihoods and Resilience in Haiti

WASHINGTON, DC, November 19, 2020 – The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved US$7.75 million in additional financing for the Resilient Productive Landscapes in Haiti Project, which aims to improve adoption of resilient agriculture and landscape management practices.

“The World Bank is supporting Haiti’s agricultural production during the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anabela Abreu, World Bank Country Director for Haiti. “This financing is important to improve livelihoods in the agriculture sector through increased productivity and better access to markets. The project will also support the long-term sustainability of agriculture through adaptation to changing weather patterns.”

The agricultural sector supplies up to 45% of Haitian food needs and represents the main source of income for the rural population. However, production remains highly dependent on rainfall, and most farmers have limited access to agricultural inputs, knowledge, or credit. Increasing productivity and resilience of Haiti’s agriculture sector requires an integrated approach that protects the environment, while seeking to increase returns. The financing approved today will support improved landscape management and farming practices, as well as market access for farmers. It will also strengthen the capacity of the Haitian Government to respond promptly and effectively in the case of a disaster.

The Resilient Productive Landscapes Project was approved in March 2018 with a US$15 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA), and US$ 6.21 million from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF). In April 2020, the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) for US$9.9 million was activated to support food security during the pandemic and has so far already supported a total of 12,874 farmers in the Nippes and South regions and provided farming and technical support for more than 8,700 hectares of cropland.

