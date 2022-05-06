World Bank Pledges to Supporting a Resilient Recovery for Haiti

WASHINGTON, May 5th, 2022 —World Bank Regional Vice President for Latin America and Caribbean Carlos Felipe Jaramillo completed a four-day visit to Haiti on Wednesday May 4, 2022. This was his first trip to Haiti as Vice President. The visit reinforces the World Bank’s continued engagement in supporting the country through multiple crises impacting its economic development, including the COVID-19 pandemic and protracted socio-political tensions.

Mr. Jaramillo, joined by Country Director for the Caribbean Ms. Lilia Burunciuc and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Resident Representative for Dominican Republic and Haiti Carolina Cardenas, met with H.E. Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry, Minister of Finance Michel Patrick Boisvert, Cabinet Ministers, development partners, and other key stakeholders.

“Over the past few days, I was struck by how much Haiti can achieve even in the most daunting circumstances”, said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for the Latin America and Caribbean Region. “The World Bank is working in partnership with the Government of Haiti to address the key drivers of fragility and poverty. Looking ahead, it’s clear that improving the investment climate, restoring macro-economic stability, and strengthening core governance systems will be critical to build human capital, promote jobs, and foster economic recovery.

During the trip, Mr. Jaramillo traveled to Haiti’s southern region, still recovering from the August 2021 earthquake, and had the opportunity to visit several World Bank-supported projects, including a construction site for the new temporary bridge over the Grand’Anse river and a health facility. The delegation also met with farmers who are benefitting from World Bank investments supporting local food production systems and families who are recipients of unconditional cash transfers and measures to improve health, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

As of June 30, the World Bank’s active portfolio in Haiti is comprised of 20 projects with a total value of US$1.3 billion, which represents an increase in commitments of nearly 40 percent over the past 12 months. A significant effort has been made to support Haiti following the 2021 earthquake that affected the country’s southern peninsula. In February this year, a Donors’ Conference mobilized US$600 million, of which nearly US$200 was committed by the World Bank. In addition, the IFC Haiti portfolio is comprised of eight projects with an initial commitment of US$141 million. The IFC is also providing emergency support to the private sector, including to the garment sector to increase the production of personal protective equipment for Haiti’s COVID-19 response.

