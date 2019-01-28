Where Breastfeeding is Considered Evil

A young girl recently brought an 8 day-old baby boy into our clinic that was not her own, because the baby’s mother had not breastfed him since birth. When I asked the young girl what the baby had been eating, she pointed to her water bottle, and my heart sank. The infant was extremely malnourished and dehydrated, and I was amazed that he was still alive.

Thankfully, since the beginning of our Maternal Health program several years ago, we have seen a significant decline in the number of times babies in situations similar to this show up at our clinic. However, this mother was not in our program, and had been educated by local voodoo priests on how to care for her newborn.

The Maternal Health nurses and I hiked to an area called Cabin Boef to visit this baby and his mother the next day. This area of Thomazeau is a long distance from the clinic and is strongly influenced by voodoo. The house sat at the top of a hill, and was made from tin sheets and branches.

The grandmother of the baby boy was there and had graciously offered to care for him. She told us the mother refused to breastfeed because she believed her breastmilk was bad and that it would make her baby sick – a common voodoo belief that we see often in Haiti. Other harmful beliefs such as discarding colostrum, or giving the babies special “tea” for their first meal are unfortunately common among Haitians in this area.

We spent our afternoon in that house educating the mother and grandmother about how to properly care for the baby, Wilkens, so that he could survive. At the end of our visit we invited the mother to our program so that she can learn about how to care for Wilkens and experience community with Haitian women who used to share her beliefs.

At LiveBeyond, our Maternal Health Program exists to help give people like Wilkens and his mother abundant life. The program consists of around 200 women who come weekly to our clinic, where we provide every woman with breakfast, a hot lunch, daily prenatal vitamins, weekly blood pressure and weight checks, monthly examinations, and walk-in consultations with an American-trained PA and Haitian healthcare providers. These ladies can take advantage of the program through the entirety of their pregnancy and for 1 year postpartum.

While we care for their physical and medical needs, we also provide valuable weekly education that often contradicts the harmful cultural beliefs they have been trained in. We teach the ladies how to care for their bodies and their babies during and after pregnancy with nutrition and hygiene classes. We teach the mothers how to breastfeed, as well as discuss the importance of breastfeeding daily when we sing our “Breastfeeding song.”

It hurts to even imagine what would have happened to babies like Wilkens and his mother if our Maternal Health Program did not exist, and I’m grateful we can help bring life to these families and this community. This also speaks to the importance of non-profits working around the world to continue to educate those in remote and rural areas of developing nations about the best health choices for their families. If we can change the future for even 1 family, we have made a world of difference.

We are also excited about the potential for transformation for future generations of Haitians. What I didn’t mention at the beginning of my story is that the young girl who brought us the baby is one of hundreds of children we’ve been able to feed and educate through our programs. These children then grow up with accurate knowledge and a trust in us, which they share with those in their homes and villages. When a fellow Haitian speaks up about what is best for a family or a baby, it is much more influential and well-received than when it’s coming from an American. This is what could actually lead to true and lasting change for Haiti.

Claire Kipp is Medical Clinic Manager for LiveBeyond, a non-profit humanitarian organization dedicated to providing clean water, medical care, adequate nutrition and the hope of Christ to the poorest of the poor in Thomazeau, Haiti.