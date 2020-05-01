WFP Haiti Situation Report April 2020

Highlights

• WFP emergency food and cash distributions restarted the 2nd of April, after being suspended the 19th March due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. Distributions are ongoing in 6 departments (Nippes, Grand-Anse, Ouest, Artibonite, Nord and Centre).

• At the request of local authorities, WFP distributed one-month food rations to 11,000 people in Ennery and 22,500 people in Saint-Michel de l’Attalaye, Artibonite, in anticipation of quarantine measures. Food rations help vulnerable families stay safe at home and facilitate the respect of confinement.

In Numbers

200,000 WFP continues to scale up rapidly. Emergency food and cash assistance reached over 200,000 people in the first four months of 2020, nearly as much as in the entire year of 2019 (230,000).

10,000 WFP’s helicopter transported 10 tons of cargo in April, mainly medical supplies and hospital equipment. It is its highest monthly cargo load since it was deployed, in November 2019.

950 WFP is distributing 950 mt of food as take-home rations to schoolchildren and their families to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 school closure, on the nutrition and health of children and adolescents.