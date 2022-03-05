WFP Haiti: Emergency Situation Report #8, 28 February 2022

In Numbers

WFP aims to reach 362,100 people with assistance in the areas affected by the earthquake.

Highlights

The WFP-FAO Hunger Hotspots report highlighted Haiti as one of the 20 countries likely to face a significant deterioration of acute food insecurity in the coming months, requiring urgent and targeted humanitarian action.

From 14 August 2021 to 1 February 2022 WFP assisted 304,135 people in the earthquake affected departments with 4,031 mt of food and USD 4.8 million in cash-based transfers.

Overall Country Level Requirements: USD 43.3 million

(March-August 2022)

Emergency Food Assistance

Common Services

Education

Nutrition

Situation Update

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on 14 August 2021. As a result, 2,248 people died, 12,763 were injured and 137,585 houses were destroyed or damaged. Food, shelter, and hygiene continue to be the most pressing needs for those who lost their homes and livelihoods.

From 14 August 2021 up to 27 February 2022, WFP overall assistance has reached an estimated 450,000 beneficiaries. Through emergency food assistance WFP reached 239,160 people (47,832 households), distributed 1,325 mt of food commodities and USD 5.4 million in cash-based transfers in six departments.

These figures include individuals assisted as part of the 14 August 2021 earthquake response, the 30-31 January 2022 flood response, as well as the regular emergency food assistance programming.

January earthquake: On 24 January, there was a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Nippes, a southern department already impacted by the 14 August 2021 earthquake. No impact on WFP operations was reported.

Flooding: The 29- 31 January flooding resulted in six deaths and 23 injured in 22 municipalities in the North and North-East departments. 3,470 people took refuge in temporary shelters, most in Cap-Haitien and FortLiberté. In total 3,598 houses were damaged, and 59,110 homes were flooded. Rains have also impacted the Nippes department, for which a Rapid Assessment of Damage and Needs (EDAB) is currently being finalized.

Security and access for WFP staff and partners are deteriorating, leading to cost increases and delays.

The Martissant corridor remains inaccessible for humanitarian convoys while kidnappings continue unabated across the country, thus preventing partners to deliver food for the second cycle in Grand’Anse department.