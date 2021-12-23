Haiti
WFP Haiti: Emergency Situation Report #7, 16 December 2021
In Numbers
2,248 fatalities
12,763 people injured
137,585 houses damaged or destroyed
690,000 people affected
300,185 people received WFP assistance since the earthquake
WFP aims to reach 362,100 people with assistance
Highlights
- From 14 August to 1 December WFP assisted 300,185 people in the affected departments with 3,954 mt of food and almost USD 2.4 million in cashbased transfers (CBT)
Situation Update
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on 14 August. 2,248 people died, over 12,700 were injured and 137,621 houses were destroyed or damaged. Food, shelter and hygiene continue to be the most pressing needs for those who lost their homes and livelihoods.
From 14 August to 1 December, over 300,185 people received emergency assistance, with 4,032 mt of food and USD 2.4 million in cash-based transfers distributed.
Fuel scarcity and insecurity increased starting midOctober. A truce from mid-November saw fuel distribution slowly resume throughout the country. WFP received and responded to a significant number of fuel requests from partners prioritizing medical emergencies and life-saving activities.
Road access to the areas impacted by the earthquake was restricted and truck convoys from Port-au-Prince to the south were suspended as of mid-October.
WFP continued its barge service from Port-au-Prince to the commune of Carrefour in the suburban area of the capital to transport humanitarian assistance to the south. Since the earthquake, over 130 voyages have been organised.
Despite these delays and challenges, distributions by WFP and partners continued.