WFP Haiti: Emergency Situation Report #7, 16 December 2021

In Numbers

Highlights

Situation Update

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on 14 August. 2,248 people died, over 12,700 were injured and 137,621 houses were destroyed or damaged. Food, shelter and hygiene continue to be the most pressing needs for those who lost their homes and livelihoods.

From 14 August to 1 December, over 300,185 people received emergency assistance, with 4,032 mt of food and USD 2.4 million in cash-based transfers distributed.

Fuel scarcity and insecurity increased starting midOctober. A truce from mid-November saw fuel distribution slowly resume throughout the country. WFP received and responded to a significant number of fuel requests from partners prioritizing medical emergencies and life-saving activities.

Road access to the areas impacted by the earthquake was restricted and truck convoys from Port-au-Prince to the south were suspended as of mid-October.

WFP continued its barge service from Port-au-Prince to the commune of Carrefour in the suburban area of the capital to transport humanitarian assistance to the south. Since the earthquake, over 130 voyages have been organised.