WFP Haiti: Emergency Situation Report #6, 18 October 2021

In Numbers

2,248 fatalities

12,763 people injured

137,585 houses damaged or destroyed

680,000 people affected

325,000 people targeted with food assistance

271,645 people received WFP assistance since the earthquake

Highlights

• The emergency response has been escalated to a level two (L2) until December 2021.

• From 14 August to 17 October, WFP has assisted 271,645 people in the affected areas with 4,163 mt of food and almost USD 1.3 million in cash-based transfers (CBT).

• WFP urgently requires USD 29.46 million to carry on the response

Situation Update

• A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday 14 August. 2,248 people died while 12,763 were injured and 137,585 homes were destroyed or damaged. Food, shelter and hygiene continue to be the most pressing needs for those who lost their homes and livelihoods.

• From 14 August to 17 October 2021, 271,645 people have been reached with 4,163 mt of food and USD 1.3 million in cash distributions.

• The security situation continues to deteriorate with an increase in kidnappings and nationwide strikes to protest against the rising insecurity.

• Access to the south due to gang fighting in Port Prince and an overall fuel shortage, are again becoming critical issues for WFP and partners entailing increasing operational costs and delays due to ongoing blockage of the national road leading south (RN2).