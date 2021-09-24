WFP Haiti: Emergency Situation Report #5, 19 September 2021

In Numbers

• 2,248 fatalities

• 12,763 people injured

• 137,585 houses damaged or destroyed

• 680,000 people affected

• 300,000 people targeted with food assistance

• 177,595 people received WFP assistance since the earthquake and 175,306 hot meals served

Highlights

• The emergency response has been escalated to a level two (L2) until December 2021.

• WFP has assisted a total 177,595 people in the affected departments with 2,027mt of food and USD 477,814 in cash-based transfers (CBT). Over 175,306 hot meals were distributed.

• WFP´s Executive Director visited Haiti from 14 to16 September.

• WFP urgently requires USD 30 million to carry on the response.