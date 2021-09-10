WFP Haiti: Emergency Situation Report #4, 10 September 2021

In Numbers

• 2,240 fatalities

• 12,763 people injured • 130,000 homes damaged or destroyed

• 650,000 people affected • 300,000 people targeted with food assistance

• 115,320 people received WFP assistance since the earthquake and 101,386 hot meals served

Highlights

• Due to the scale and the complexity of the crisis in Haiti, WFP has decided to escalate its operation to a Level 2 (L2) emergency.

• An internal loan mechanism for USD 3.5 million was approved to purchase 1,130.82 metric tons (mt) of food and assist 85,436 beneficiaries (17,087 households).

• The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for Haiti (7 September 2021) reports 980,000 people in four departments of southern Haiti with a high level of acute food insecurity (IPC 3 and IPC 4).

• WFP urgently requires USD 30 million to carry on the response.

Situation Update

• A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday 14 August. Over 2,240 people died while over 12,700 were injured and 130,000 homes were destroyed or damaged. Food, shelter and hygiene continue to be the most pressing needs among those who lost their homes and livelihoods.

• Security remains a major concern and challenge, with regular lootings of humanitarian assistance. As needs increase among the most vulnerable, large crowds of people in dire needs gathering at sites pose additional challenges during distributions.

• Sudden restrictions of movement and road blockages, caused by criminal activity and control of key routes from Port-au-Prince, continue disrupting the transportation of relief cargo, with the risk of impeding access to the southwestern part of the country.

• Despite logistics and security challenges, WFP continues to be on the front line of the response, organizing simultaneous daily distributions in rural and hard to reach areas.

• Some fuel stations in the southern cities and in Port-au-Prince are out of fuel due to the closure of ports and the volatile security situation. The Logistics Sector is currently assessing the fuel situation to map potential gaps and identify solutions. So far, WFP’s operation has not been impacted.