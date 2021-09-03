WFP Haiti: Emergency Situation Report #3, 3 September 2021

In Numbers

Highlights

Security situation is deteriorating in the capital with national road #2 blocked on 2 September. Convoys resumed on 3 September, but situation remains precarious. Nonetheless, WFP continues reaching those most in need and stands ready to activate contingency actions, including scaling up transportation by barge, to ensure the provision of life-saving assistance.

The General Directorate for Civil Protection (DGPC) announced the end of Search and Rescue operations on 2 September. US forces departed Haiti on 2 September.

WFP is currently activating an internal loaning mechanism to procure food to continue reaching the most affected populations.

Due to the scale and complexity of the emergency, WFP requested the escalation of the earthquake response to a Level 2 (L2) emergency.

Situation Update

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday 14 August. Over 2,200 people died while over 12,200 were injured and 130,000 homes were destroyed or damaged. Food, shelter and hygiene continue to be the most pressing needs among those who lost their homes and livelihoods.

It is estimated that 650,000 people (40 percent of the 1.6 million people living in the affected departments) need emergency assistance.

Security remains a major concern and challenge to further scale up deliveries. WFP is working with all actors, including the DGPC and local authorities, to sensitize distribution agents on crowd control measures during distributions.

At the request of local authorities, WFP distributed food for some 15,000 people in deprived neighbourhoods in the city of Les Cayes on 31 August. Distribution was aimed at supporting the most vulnerable population of the city, while easing tensions arising from the violence and longer-term effects of the earthquake. Distributions were planned in six different locations simultaneously. One distribution had to be cancelled due to security concerns. In the other sites, large gatherings of the population, combined with hostile movements by external actors, led to the disruption of distributions in two sites where some food was looted. Nonetheless, WFP was able to reach over 10,000 people, its highest caseload in a single day since the earthquake.

In addition, sudden restrictions of movement and road blockages, caused by criminal activity and control of key routes from Port-au-Prince, are disrupting the transportation of relief cargo, with the risk of impeding access to the southwestern part of the country. Considering such risk, WFP stands ready to activate contingency actions, including sea transportation to ensure the uninterrupted supply of lifesaving assistance.

Despite logistics and security challenges, WFP continues to be on the front line of the response, organizing simultaneous daily distributions in rural and hard to reach areas.