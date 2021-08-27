WFP Haiti: Emergency Situation Report #2, 26 August 2021

In Numbers

2,207 fatalities

12,268 people injured

215,000 to be provided WFP food assistance in affected areas (South, Nippes and Grande-Anse)

50,695 people received WFP assistance since the earthquake and 16,780 hot meals served

Highlights

In response to the crisis, WFP is scaling up its relief plan to assist 215,000 people in the hard-hit mountainous sectors of Beaumont, Baradères, Cavaillon, Camp-Perrin, Maniche, Plaisance-du-Sud, Petit-Trou-de-Nippes and surrounding areas.

Humanitarian needs are rising for the 650,000 Haitians living in the areas affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the South of country on 14 August 2021. To cover their most urgent needs, a United Nations Flash Appeal totalling USD 187.3 million (USD 40 million for food security) was released to call for international support.

Situation Update

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday 14 August. Over 2,200 people died while over 12,000 were injured and 130,000 homes were destroyed or damaged. Needs for shelter, hygiene and food are rising for those who lost their homes and livelihoods.

Since the earthquake, WFP distributed 16,780 hot meals and assisted 50,695 people with 453 metric tons (mt) of rice, peas and oil and nearly USD 300,000 in cash transfers in the South, Nippes and Grande-Anse departments.

Insecurity is challenging and slowing down relief distributions. The looting of humanitarian cargo from several actors and tension at some distribution sites, by people complaining their needs are not met, are hampering the humanitarian response.

Through extensive planning with the National Police for transport protection and crowd control, the communal mayor and local partners, WFP is scaling up its distribution. Twice this week, WFP managed to provide emergency food assistance to over 5,000 people in Maniche and Camp Perrin. WFP coordinated with IOM and UNICEF to facilitate joint distributions of food, shelter and hygiene kits.