Haiti
WFP Haiti: Emergency Situation Report #1, 19 August 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
578,000 food insecure people in affected areas
3 regions affected: South, Nippes and Grande-Anse
Over 1,900 fatalities
Over 9,900 injured
71,887 persons assisted in the affected regions since the beginning of the month
Highlights
• WFP’s top priorities are to support medical relief operations and to provide food in hospitals to people injured, their families and medical staff.
• WFP distributed over 2,160 hot meals to hospitals in Les Cayes and over 18,000 people received cash transfers and food assistance since the earthquake.
• Logistics support are provided to Search and Rescue teams on the ground in Les Cayes, Camp Perrin, Marceline and Maniche.
Situation Update
• A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, 14 August. Over 1,900 people died while 9,900 were injured.
• Following many aftershocks, the Tropical storm Grace hit the southern part of Haiti on 16 August, slowing down relief efforts.
• Insecurity is a growing concern. Police escort is necessary for convoys to Les Cayes and at distribution sites.
• WFP supports the National Coordination for Food Security (CNSA) with the ongoing Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA).
WFP Response
• WFP Response Plan includes General Food Assistance (food and cash) as well as distributions of hot meals in hospitals; Early Recovery interventions, such as road repair and rehabilitation of small agricultural infrastructures.
• WFP immediate response prioritizes common logistic services for search and rescue teams, health actors and medical supplies, assessment of affected areas, and emergency food assistance in hospitals.
• Since 14 August, over 18,000 people received one month food assistance composed of 39,000 kilos of rice, beans, vegetable oil and USD 295,700 in cash transfers.