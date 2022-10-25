WFP Haiti Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

USD 105.1 m six-months (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements, representing 68 percent of total

USD 79.6 m for Emergency Response

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP, humanitarian agencies, and partners’ operations and distributions in Haiti reached a complete standstill due to the country’s security situation and fuel blockage.

• As of 14 September, WFP’s national staff and staff living outside the compound adopted alternative working arrangements.

• On 15 September, protesters attacked WFP’s warehouse in Gonaïves attempting to loot supplies. On 16 September, the entire WFP warehouse was looted and the sub-office was set on fire and destroyed. The stock in the warehouse summed 1,400 mt, including 300 mt destined for school feeding which were supposed to feed 94,000 children until December, and 1,100 mt of food to serve 78,000 individuals with a one-month ration, during crises. The loot has entailed 176,000 vulnerable people will not get food rations.

• Local radios have been broadcasting sustained incendiary messages encouraging people to gather around WFP's offices and warehouses to loot and attack its premises in Gonaives, Les Cayes, Cap-Haitien and Port-au-Prince. On 20 September, WFP submitted a letter to the Minister of Culture and Communication to inform her of these incidents countrywide.

• On 21 September, WFP’s warehouse in Les Cayes was attacked and looted. The warehouse stored 762 mt intended to reach 46,000 beneficiaries with a one-month ration for the hurricane season and emergency programme. This food was key preparedness measure so WFP Haiti was prepared to respond in case a hurricane struck the south of the country.

• Due to the violent unrest and looting of WFP’s warehouses in Gonaives and Les Cayes, WFP lost critical food support for 218,000 highly vulnerable Haitians already facing severe food insecurity.

• On 22 September, following a review by the United Nations Security Management Team, the United Nations Designate Official decided to evacuate non-essential staff.

• The seventh tropical depression of the season transformed into Tropical Storm Fiona and caused heavy rainfall in the country. To ensure readiness, the country office reviewed its preparedness actions. However, the prepositioning of relief supplies and personnel, essential measures to enable a swift response in the event of a significant negative impact from the storm, was complicated due to the inability to move freely and the fuel shortage.

• WFP continues its efforts to support internally displaced people (IDPs) located at the Hugo Chavez Park IDP site in Port-au-Prince, reaching a total of 158 children (78 boys and 80 girls) between 6-23 months with 3,850 bags of Plumpy Doz assistance to prevent malnutrition through its cooperating partner.

• On 26 September, the United Nations Security Council held an open briefing followed by closed consultations on Haiti. The Deputy Executive Director (DED) for Programme and Policy Development, Ms. Valerie Guarnieri highlighted that WFP's Haiti operation is chronically underfunded, and that the food security situation is expected to further deteriorate this year. The DED underscored that even before this latest crisis, the food basket increased by 52 percent, the price of gas had doubled, and inflation, currently at 31 percent, was expected to rise.

• On 28 September, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour and WFP reached 251 families in Pestel through digital cash transfers. This was carried out as part of the “Projet de Protection Sociale Adaptative pour une Résilience Accrue”, the first cash-based transfer completed in Haiti by WFP since the 12 September crisis.

• WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization warned that acute food insecurity in Haiti is likely to deteriorate further from October 2022 to January 2023, highlighting that reduced access to humanitarian assistance, lack of funding, high prices of fuel and goods and access constraints poses further challenges.

• In September, United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights were canceled daily due to the volatile security situation. However, recovery flights were performed, to assist stranded staff from all partners. In total, 94 flights were performed to transport 217 kg of cargo and 524 passengers. In addition, on 15 September, UNHAS welcomed a helicopter MI-17 to the fleet, which will replace the current helicopter. WFP has obtained open releases with all fuel companies in Barahona, Dominican Republic for UNHAS to refuel there.

• WFP maintains fuel stocks across the country, which are shared with partners. Given increased requests, and with fuel stocks rapidly dwindling, WFP is exploring ways to restock.