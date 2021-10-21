WFP Haiti Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

2,420 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.6 m of cash-based transfers

USD 29.1 m six-months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements, representing 73% of total

379,400 people assisted in SEPTEMBER 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP provided emergency assistance for 75,105 households (375,525 people) across seven departments in Haiti.

• WFP delivered USD 3,545,174 in cash-based transfers (CBT) and 2,420 mt were distributed with funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the Haitian Government (funded through the Inter-American Development Bank and World Bank) and the US Government.

• WFP, with its partner AVSI, carried out awareness-raising activities on nutrition and screening sessions for malnutrition among children aged 6 to 59 months, of which 1,252 children were screened in Cité Soleil in the West department.

• Following the earthquake, WFP assessed 267 schools and is currently planning to assist two earthquake-affected departments with school feeding. Four schools were also selected for a recontruction and rehabilitation pilot. The evolutive semi-permamnent structures (including a classroom, storage room and a kitchen) will be completed by the end of October.

• WFP and UNICEF were granted USD 1.5 m (including USD 500,000 for WFP) by Education Cannot Wait to implement a package of complementary activities for school children in the areas affected by the 14 August earthquake.

In total, more than 13,000 children in almost 60 schools will be covered by this new operation in the South Department.

• School feeding was scheduled for the upcoming school year and started on 20 September with the exception of the three most affected departments by the earthquake (South, Nippes and Grand’Anse), where it will start on 5 October.

• As part of its resilience work implemented in the North East, WFP, in collaboration with its partners, distributed USD 70,000 to more than 775 households (3,875 people) involved in Food Assistance for Assets rehabilitation activities. • The Supply Chain Unit continued supporting the earthquake response operations, while pursuing its regular activities, mainly its school meal programme and emergency programme distributions. A total of 24 convoys were coorganized by the WFP and Haiti's Civil Protection agency (DGPC), allowing 28 partners to reach safely the Southern departments. UNHAS, which serves the wider humanitarian community, transported 1,753 passengers and 9,179 kg of cargo across Haiti. The additional aircraft started its operations on 28 September and transported 199 passengers and 1,289 kg of cargo to ensure an effective response during the emergency.