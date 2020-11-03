WFP Haiti Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

USD 1.4 m cash-based transfers made

USD 263 m Total Requirements

310,556 people assisted

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• In September, 86,490 people received food assistance from WFP in the departments of Artibonite, Nord-Ouest, Grand’Anse, Ouest, and Nippes.

• USD 1.4 million was distributed in cash-based transfers (funded by Canada, the CERF, ECHO and USAID).

• WFP signed an agreement with the Government of Haiti (funds from the InterAmerican Development Bank) to deliver food and cash assistance to approximately 546,000 people in the coming months.

School Feeding

• WFP distributed daily hot meals to 224,066 students (112,301 girls and 111,765 boys) in 1,155 schools. The 2019-2020 school year is planned to end on October 9th , 2020.

Resilience

• Food-Assistance-for-Assets (FFA) projects involving 1,500 households (7,500 beneficiaries) continued with the second cycle of work, focusing on the rehabilitation of rural roads and the protection of watersheds.

• Planning stages are ongoing for FFA projects in the North-West department to benefit 15,000 people, as well as a resilience pilot project in the South department, funded by USAID.