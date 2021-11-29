WFP Haiti Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

1,343 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 544,889 of cash-based transfers made

USD 47.4 m six-months (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 67% of total

USD 24.8 m L2 Emergency Response

133,051 people assisted in OCTOBER 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP provided emergency assistance for 36,896 households across four departments in Haiti.

• Despite security issues and logistics challenges due to the shortage of fuel in the country, WFP delivered USD 2.9 m in cash-based transfers (CBT) and 1,233 mt of food assistance were distributed with funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the Haitian Government (funded through the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank), the United States Government, and the Andorran Government.

• WFP, with its partner, Association of Volunteers in International Service (AVSI), distributed 42.7 mt of super cereal/Corn Soya Blend (CSB) to 1,708 households (8,540 people) with children aged 6 to 59 months in order to prevent malnutrition in the neighborhood of Cité Soleil.

Awareness-raising sessions were also held on feeding and effective use of this product.

• Following the earthquake of 14 August, four schools were selected for a recontruction and rehabilitation pilot. The evolutive semipermanent structures (classroom, storage room, and kitchen) will be completed with a delay due to the ongoing fuel crisis. The opening ceremony is expected to be held at the end of November with the Ministry of Education. More funds need to be mobilized to rehabilitate 190 damaged schools, so that nearly 45,000 children can study in better conditions.

• For the 2021-2022 academic year, school feeding in favor of 325,000 children started in nine departments, including Grand’Anse and Nippes that were affected by the earthquake.

Due to the fuel crisis, a number of schools suspended classes and logistical constraints hindered timely food delivery to them. Around 20,000 children in almost 97 schools will be covered by the new operation in the earthquake-affected southern department thanks to the contribution of Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and the French Government.

• As part of its resilience work in the North, WFP, in collaboration with its partners, distributed USD 61,878 to 728 households (3,640 people) involved in cash-for-work activities. In addition, USD 50,527 was distributed to 588 households (2,940 beneficiaries) involved in the rehabilitation of community assets in two municipalities affected by the earthquake, namely Coteaux and Roche-àBateaux.

• The Supply Chain Unit continued to provide logistics services to the humanitarian community for the response to the populations affected by the 14 August earthquake. Given the critical fuel shortfall at national level, WFP received a high level of requests for fuel provision but prioritized life-saving activities such as health care.

• On 15 October, the last convoy to the South departed from Port-au-Prince. Indeed, the degradation of the security situation and the lack of resources led WFP and the Haitian Civil Protection (DGPC) to put on hold this service. WFP is offering a barge transport to the South, in order to bypass the gang-controlled area of Martissant.

After the end of the convoys, the demand for the barge services increased drastically.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 896 passengers and 21,552 kg of cargo in its helicopter across Haiti. The additional aircraft transported 904 passengers and 443 kg of cargo to ensure an effective response during the emergency.