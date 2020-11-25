WFP Haiti Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

890 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 370,000 cash-based transfers made

USD 271.4 m Total Requirements

182,080 people assisted

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• In October, WFP provided food assistance to 91,490 people in the Artibonite, North-East,

North-West and Nippes departments, and in the urban area in and around Port-au-Prince.

• Approximately 890 mt of food was distributed with USAID funds, and around USD 370,000 was distributed with funding from Canada,

ECHO and USAID.

School Feeding

• The 2019-2020 school year ended on October 9th , but WFP distributed daily hot meals to 89,745 students (45,290 girls and 44,455 boys) in 439 schools. The new academic year 2020-2021 will start on November 9th .

• WFP signed field level agreements with and conducted training for cooperating partners for the new school year.

Resilience

• Two work cycles for Food-Assistance-forAssets (FFA) projects involving 1,500 households (7,500 beneficiaries) were completed in the South department. The work included rehabilitating rural roads, protecting watersheds, and generating revenue through fishponds, micro-farms and plant nurseries.

• In the North-West, participants of FFA projects were identified and received training, while participatory planning was completed. These projects will take place in the coming months.

Nutrition

• As part of WFP’s emergency assistance for pregnant and nursing women and girls undergoing ARV treatment, 845 beneficiaries have received the first distribution of the SuperCereal nutritional supplement was completed. E-money transfers will follow.