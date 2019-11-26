26 Nov 2019

WFP Haiti Country Brief, October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (435.37 KB)

In Numbers

497 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 199 m Total Requirements

23,250 people assisted In October 2019

Operational Updates

Since 16 September, the volatile security environment combined with the fuel shortage has been hampering WFP' efforts to implement its programmes. The two most affected activities were the school feeding and the emergency food assistance distributions.

Emergency response

  • Due to the security issues, WFP had to postpone food assistance distributions through cash-based transfers for 70,000 beneficiaries in Grand’Anse, Artibonite and Nord-Est departments initially planned for October.

  • In the framework of a CERF funded response in the Sud-Est department, WFP finalized the targeting of 60,080 beneficiaries with its cooperating partners.

School Feeding

  • In October, WFP managed to deliver 497 mt of food commodities to 93 schools for 23,250 schoolchildren reaching 63% of the total of WFPassisted schools.

