WFP Haiti Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

405 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1,144,932 m cash-based transfers made

USD 199 m Total requirements 314,463 people assisted

Operational Updates

Based on the last IPC numbers, WFP aims to scale-up its operations to reach 700,000 people for 8 months.

Emergency response

In November, 85,355 people received emergency food assistance.

• A total of 327 mt were distributed to 24,370 beneficiaries in the departments of Nord-Ouest and Artibonite. These food commodities are part of the USAID-FFP funded emergency contingency stock.

• Cash-distributions resumed this month, and more than USD 1 million was distributed to 60,985 people in Nord-Est, Artibonite and Grand’Anse departments.

• Within the framework of CERF-funded project, 12,016 households were registered in SCOPE, and cash distributions will start in December.

School Feeding

• Since the beginning of the school year and despite the current context, WFP has delivered 1,247 MT of food commodities to 910 schools for 222,163 school children. 77% of the total WFP-assisted schools were reached.

• WFP is currently undertaking a nutrition study to further understand the knowledge, habits and practices of school meals beneficiaries, teachers and cooks. The findings will be used for the development of a social behaviour change communication strategy to improve healthy eating habits and hygiene practices.

Nutrition

• In the framework of the CERF funded project, the nutrition supervisors from WFP’s cooperating partner, Alianza por la Solidaridad, were trained about nutrition & hygiene good practices, animation techniques for malnutrition prevention sessions with communities, as well as the screening of malnourished children. Following this activity, the supervisors mobilised and trained the community health workers in each commune.

Resilience

• In Artibonite, WFP's cooperating partner AMURT is implementing a project in partnerships with Women's organisation to set up Income Generating Activities. 800 women received cash-based transfers through these activities.

• In the South department, the targeting of 2,704 beneficiaries in 3 communes was finalised. A Community-Based Participatory Planning workshop, part of the 3PA approach, took place.

Cash-based transfers

• Following the deterioration of the political, economic and security situation, CBTWG partners are conducting an assessment to determine the most appropriate modality of humanitarian assistance, aiming as well at informing the humanitarian response plan for 2020.

Social protection

• WFP and its governmental counterparts have finalised a first draft of the National Social Protection and Promotion Policy (NSPPP). It is expected to have a final round of high-level consultations on the policy content, before formally handing over the policy to the Ministry of Social Affairs (MAST).

• WFP signed a 4 years agreement with the Swiss embassy in Haiti for a social protection local project in Sud-Est Department. As part of the agreement, WFP will implement several activities to strengthen the capacity of the MAST to manage a safety net, extend the SIMAST coverage (45,000 households to be surveyed) and coordinate social protection initiatives at local level.

Forecast Based Financing (FbF)

• Four technicians of the Hydrometeorological Unit (UHM) are currently in Cuba to receive training in meteorology and hydrology as part of the Government's capacity strengthening program for disaster preparedness in Haiti.

UNHAS

• UNHAS operations started on 19 November, and a total of 159 passengers belonging to 24 different organisations were transported to eight destinations (Port-Au-Prince; Gonaives; CapHaitien; Port-de-Paix; Mole St. Nicolas; Jacmel; Les Cayes; Jeremie).

In addition, 844 kg of cargo was moved.