WFP Haiti Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

614 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4m of cash-based transfers made

USD 459 m Total Requirements

501,073 people assisted

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• WFP provided emergency assistance for 47,582 households (237,910 people) across nine departments in Haiti.

• Approximately USD 3,907,628 in cash-based transfers were distributed with funding from the Haitian Government (funded through the InterAmerican Development Bank and World Bank) and the Swiss Government.

• One additional agreement was signed for emergency interventions (cash-based transfers) in the urban area of Port-au-Prince.

School Feeding

• WFP provided daily hot meals for 259,388 schoolchildren (130,083 girls and 129,305 boys).

• A total of 614 metric tons of food was distributed in 1,383 schools.

• The School Feeding unit finalized a mission to evaluate, together with the partners, the activities implemented in the field for this current academic school year.

Resilience

• USD 119,511 were distributed to 755 households (3,775 people) following asset creation work in Cornillon (West department) aimed at cleaning up 6 ponds, building 3 community tanks and erecting 737 thresholds totalling 8,473 m³.

• WFP held a Seasonal Livelihoods Based Programming workshop in Saint-Michel-del’Attalaye (Artibonite department). It brought together 32 representatives from the government, partners, and communities to design multi-year and multi-sectoral operational plans, using seasonal and gender lenses.

• WFP finalized a field visit in the communes of Mahotière and Lacoma, in the North-West department, to monitor the activities of the RESBANO project implemented in collaboration with the NGO HEIFER International. HEIFER International.

Social Protection

• WFP completed the Information System of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour (SIMAST) surveys in the North-East (Ouanaminthe, Terrier Rouge and Grand Bassin). In the South, the surveys started in Saint-Jean-du-Sud, Camp Perrin and Maniche; in the Centre, they began in Boucan Carré.

• One agreement was signed with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) to work on a SIMAST pilot project in the Nippes department (in the communes of Fondsdes-Nègres and Miragoâne), with funds from the World Bank.

• Two virtual workshops jointly organized with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour (MAST) took place to develop central action plans on the National Policy on Social Protection and Promotion (PNPPS).

UNHAS and Logistics

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), which serves the wider humanitarian community, transported 458 passengers and 2,742 kg of cargo across Haiti.

• WFP received 3,500 mt of commodities to respond to the emergency response scale-up and school meals distribution across the country. Some delays in the deliveries to WFP’s partners as well as the reception from the port occurred due to the security situation in Port-au-Prince.

• WFP continued to support the humanitarian community by providing storage services (326 m³) to partners, such as UNFPA and the Ministry of Health. For the Ministry of Health, WFP supported with the storage and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers (a project funded by the World Bank).