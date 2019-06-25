WFP Haiti Country Brief, May 2019
In Numbers
1,227 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 194,062 cash based transfers made
USD 88 m total requirements
348,244 people assisted In May 2019
Operational Updates
Emergency response
In the framework of the emergency food security response, WFP distributed food rations to 36,700 beneficiaries in the Grand Anse, Nord-Ouest and Sud-Est departments.
In the framework of the ECHO-funded project providing food assistance to the most food insecure (IPC 3 and 4), 20,560 beneficiaries received cashtransfers in the Artibonite department. In addition, assistance was planned in the Nord-Est department but the distribution was delayed due to the security context.
School Feeding
- In May 2019, WFP launched a comprehensive and participatory gender analysis in order to study roles and responsibilities, access and control of resources, decision-making and participation, vulnerabilities and opportunities for women, men, boys and girls. In line with Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy, WFP's Gender Policy 2015-2020, and the Haitian context, WFP will use its School Feeding Programme as a platform for change towards gender equality.
Nutrition
- From 20-24 May, in the framework of an ECHO funded project, nutrition activities for Social Behaviour Change Communication were carried out.
In Artibonite department, the second activity of storytelling took place and murals on nutrition topics were created at schools.
Food Assistance for Assets
In activities to enhance resilience, 2,450 participants received cash transfers after finalizing a first cycle of work, which included watershed management, rehabilitation of rural roads, irrigation canals and the modernization of salt production systems.
In the framework of disaster risk reduction activities, 50 participants finalized the rehabilitation of 8 schools which can now be used as shelters in the Nord-Est department during the 2019 hurricane season.
Social Protection
As part of the institutionalisation of the Kore Lavi project, six representatives of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour (MAST) participated in a one-month social project management training at Illinois State University in the United States.
In May, a delegation composed of five representatives of the ministries of Health, Agriculture and Social Affairs travelled to Ethiopia with USAID/FFP Haiti and WFP staff to learn about the country’s experience in Productive Safety Net Programmes.
Forecast-Based Financing
- The second regional platform on forecast-based financing (FbF) for America Latina and Caribbean, organized by WFP and the German Red-Cross, took place on 30-31 May 2019 in the Dominican Republic. A delegation composed by five representatives of the Haitian Government (Ministry of Agriculture, Hydro Meteorological Unit, National Coordination for Food Security, and the National Centre for Geo-Spatial Information) and 2 representatives of WFP Haiti (including the Country Director) participated at this meeting to improve early warning.