WFP Haiti Country Brief, May 2019

In the framework of the emergency food security response, WFP distributed food rations to 36,700 beneficiaries in the Grand Anse, Nord-Ouest and Sud-Est departments.

In the framework of the ECHO-funded project providing food assistance to the most food insecure (IPC 3 and 4), 20,560 beneficiaries received cashtransfers in the Artibonite department. In addition, assistance was planned in the Nord-Est department but the distribution was delayed due to the security context.