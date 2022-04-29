WFP Haiti Country Brief March 2022

In Numbers

- 712.355 mt of food assistance distributed

- USD 4.8 m of cash-based transfers made

- USD 51.3 m six-months (April - September 2022) net funding requirements, representing 52% of total USD 29.1 m for Emergency Response

- 491,624 people assisted in MARCH 2022

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP provided emergency assistance (food or cash) to 50,178 households (250,890 people) and distributed USD 6,165,210 and 134 mt across six departments (Grand’Anse, Nippes, North, South, South-East, and West). WFP has reached 80 percent overall completion for the earthquake response, with over USD 5.5 million and 2,777 mt distributed as part of the earthquake response since 14 August.

• For the Adaptive Social Protection for Increased Resilience project (ASPIRE), WFP began the first registrations in three municipalities out of fourteen in the department of Grand'Anse. The beneficiaries present in these three municipalities will start to receive regular and Earthquake top-up cash transfers around mid-April through e-money and cash in envelope.

• The School Feeding programme reached 244,483 schoolchildren in March, including 91,388 children supported through Home-Grown School Feeding. The Systems Approach for Better Education Results (SABER) Workshop was successfully held, with the participation of the Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders, to assess the current status of the national school feeding policy and partners, the school feeding programmes. This exercise is paving the way for the update of the current School Feeding National Policy published in 2016.

• The rehabilitation of five school canteen modules in five schools, three in Grand’Anse and two in the South departments are expected to start by the end of March and completed in May. WFP is planning to conduct an assessment of 70 schools in the South Department. The rehabilitation of schools is essential for students to attend classes and benefit from facilities such as school canteens and sanitation.

• Cash distributions were finalized for the third and fourth Food for Assets (FFA) cycles (20 working days) in the municipalities of Port-Salut, Arniquet, Chantal, and Camp Perrin, Southern department, to support 5,445 members of the communities affected by the August 2021 Earthquake. Similarly, the cash distributions for the first and second FFA cycle (40 working days) in the municipalities of Chardonnières, Roche a Bateau, and Coteaux, Southern department, were finalized for 1,995 beneficiaries.

• Ms. Guarnieri, Assistant Executive Director, visited Haiti on 23-26 March, along with the Ms. Park, Deputy Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. The objective of the visit was to review success factor that allow the country office to continue working along the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus, in particular on resilience, social protection and financial inclusion of women, amid a deteriorating political and security environment.

• The Country Climate Risk Profile Report for Haiti was recently published and it compiles important information on how to better respond to shocks and anticipate the needs of the local population in the face of current and future climatic hazards. This report provides an assessment of climate change’s future impact on food security and nutrition and on vulnerability indicators.

• In March, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 1,476 passengers and 13,243 kg of cargo for 206 flights.