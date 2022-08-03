WFP Haiti Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

USD 600,445 cash-based transfers made

USD 14.1 m six months (July – December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 43% of total

28,025 people assisted* in June 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Context

Guatemala is a multicultural country with 40 percent of inhabitants being indigenous Mayan. Despite its middle-income status, two-thirds of its population lives on less than USD 2 per day, and among indigenous people, poverty averages 79 percent, with 40 percent living in extreme poverty, with the highest gender inequality index in the region. Highly correlated to poverty, stunting in children aged 6-59 months is among the highest in the world and the highest in the region.

WFP assistance in Guatemala aims at achieving a sustainable improvement in food security and nutrition of the most vulnerable people. It is aligned to the National Plan, “K’atun: Our Guatemala 2032”, and the government’s national plan to attain progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

As Guatemala is among the ten countries in the world most vulnerable to climate change and most exposed to natural hazards in the region, WFP supports the national response to drought-affected smallholder farmers to help them cope with the lean and hurricane seasons, while restoring their livelihoods.

WFP has been present in Guatemala since 1984, and is currently in the process of opening three field offices.