WFP Haiti Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

929 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6 million of cash-based transfers

USD 7.5 million six-month net funding requirements

625,220 people assisted

Operational Updates

WFP provided emergency assistance for 69,630 households (348,150 people) across ten departments in Haiti.

Approximately USD 5,614,014 in cash-based transfers (CBT) and 584 metric tons were distributed with funding from the Canadian Government, ECHO, the Haitian Government (funded through the Inter-American Development Bank and World Bank), LDS Charities, the Swiss Government and USAID.

Gang confrontations and insecurity in Martissant, an area of Port-au-Prince, impacted operations and blocked the main road to the South. This impacted all of WFP’s cash operations in the Southern part of the country, with distributions delayed or cancelled, affecting over 315,000 beneficiaries.

The first two cycles of cash distributions on Ile de la Tortue took place for approximatively 11,000 people, with the support of the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), making WFP the first UN Agency to implement a cash programme on this Haitian island.

WFP provided meals and CSB (Super Cereal, a fortified blended food) to 3,000 displaced people in Delmas and Carrefour, following gang violence in these urban areas in Port-au-Prince.

WFP provided daily meals for 261,260 schoolchildren (129,395 girls and 131,865 boys); a total of 345 metric tons of food was distributed to 1,436 schools.

Schools closed on 11 June in response to the COVID-19 emergency and therefore WFP’s partners (Canada, Japan, USDA) approved the distributions of Take-Home Rations (THR).

USD 468,068 was distributed to 3,162 households (15,810 people): USD 134,800 was distributed to 1,475 households in the North-West as part of WFP’s resilience project; UDS 170,798 was distributed to 869 households in Plaine-du-Nord (North), as part of the collaboration with the North Departmental Directorate for an asset creation project; USD 162,470 was distributed to 818 households in Trou-du-Nord (North-East), following the creation of community assets.