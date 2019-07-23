WFP Haiti Country Brief, June 2019
In Numbers
613 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 244,606 cash-based transfers made
USD 88 m total requirements
303,664 people assisted
Operational Updates
In June, some of WFP’s operations (especially emergency response) were delayed because of security issues in the country.
Emergency response
In the framework of the emergency food security response funded by USAID-FFP, WFP distributed food rations to 6,000 beneficiaries in the Grand Anse department.
In the framework of the ECHO-funded project providing food assistance to the most food insecure (IPC 3 and 4), 37,655 beneficiaries received cashtransfers in the North-East department.
School Feeding
- June was the last month of the school year 2018/2019. WFP distributed 280,479 meals and is organizing workshops of lessons learned with the cooperating partners to prepare for the next school year.
Nutrition
Nutrition activities for Social Behaviour Change Communication were carried out:
In the Artibonite department, forum theatre activity has been implemented. 21 adolescents from Terre Neuve and Anse Rouge were trained on theatre technics and to develop and learn a scenario on the nutrition-related problems found in their village; in total around 250 community members attended the play.
In the North-East department, an activity of storytelling took place, and mural art on nutrition topics were realized at schools and health centers. A total of 771 people participated in these activities including 393 children and 378 adults (mostly women), in the communes of Ouanaminthe and Terrier Rouge.
-
Food Assistance for Assets
- In the framework of disaster risk reduction activities in the South department, 920 participants received their transfer for the rehabilitation of irrigation canals.