WFP Haiti Country Brief, June 2019

In the Artibonite department, forum theatre activity has been implemented. 21 adolescents from Terre Neuve and Anse Rouge were trained on theatre technics and to develop and learn a scenario on the nutrition-related problems found in their village; in total around 250 community members attended the play.

In the North-East department, an activity of storytelling took place, and mural art on nutrition topics were realized at schools and health centers. A total of 771 people participated in these activities including 393 children and 378 adults (mostly women), in the communes of Ouanaminthe and Terrier Rouge.