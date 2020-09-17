WFP Haiti Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

USD 2.3 m cash-based transfers made

USD 268 m Total Requirements

120,685 people assisted

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• In July, 116,990 people received food assistance from WFP in the Centre, North West, Artibonite and South-East departments, for a total value of USD 2.3 million.

• Calls for proposal were issued for partners in the North-West, Grand’Anse, South, North,

Centre and West departments, and new Field Level Agreements (FLA) signed for the West and Artibonite departments.

School Feeding

• WFP prepared for the re-opening of schools, expected on August 10, with the drafting of a new protocol for hygiene, biosafety and social distancing measures during transport, food storage, food preparation, and school meal distribution in the context of COVID-19.

• WFP started working with an evaluation firm to establish the baseline assessment for the upcoming school year, under the US McGovern-Dole programme.

• WFP signed an FLA with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) to implement literacy and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) components for the upcoming school year, under the McGovern-Dole programme.

Resilience

• Approximately USD 70,400 was distributed to 739 households (3,695 people) through Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities in the West department.

• Targeting and registration of 1,500 people was completed for the second phase of the resilience project in the South department.

Social Protection

• The Government of Haiti requested WFP’s support to remobilize and host the Social Protection Thematic Table, which was suspended due to COVID-19.