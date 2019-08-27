WFP Haiti Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

3.4 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1,255,000 cash-based transfers made

USD 199 m Total Requirements

97,860 people assisted In July 2019

Operational Updates

The Country Strategic Plan for WFP in Haiti started the 1st of July and is leading the WFP’s strategy in the country until 2023.

Emergency response

• 8,025 food insecure households received a cash-transfer in the framework of the ECHO-funded project in Artibonite and Nord-Est departments.

• In the framework of the USAID-FPP funded emergency response to the food insecurity across the country, 8,747 households received a cash-transfer in Grand Anse, Nord¬Ouest, Sud-Est departments. In addition, 819 households received an emergency food ration in the commune of Cornillon.

School Feeding

• WFP organized lessons learned exercise with the Government and cooperating partners to analyze strengths and weaknesses of the past school year and better prepare for the new one.

• WFP organized a workshop to present the results of the gender gap analysis realized in the framework of the school feeding programme, to identify concrete steps to be taken to use the schools as platforms to promote gender equality.

Emergency Preparedness

• Nine stand-by partnership agreements were signed with six NGOs covering nine departments of the country. These partnerships agreements will enable WFP to support populations affected by shocks with emergency food assistance.

Food Assistance for Assets

• In the framework of resilience project, WFP distributed cash to 2,458 participants. The activities included watershed management, rehabilitation of rural roads, irrigation canals and the rehabilitation of salt production systems in Artibonite department.

• Through the Disaster Risk Reduction activities, WFP finalized a project in the South Department, and approximately 300 participants received their transfer for the rehabilitation of irrigation canals