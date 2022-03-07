WFP Haiti Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

486 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1 m of cash-based transfers made

USD 51.5 m six-months (February 2022 – July 2022) net funding requirements, representing 60 % of total

USD 29.5 m in Emergency Response

352,639 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

• In January 2022, WFP provided emergency assistance to 18,205 households (91,525 people) across two departments in Haiti (South, and Metropolitan area).

• WFP resumed its distributions in the South department, covering 13,262 households (66,310 people) for in-kind and cash distributions. Additionally, WFP was able to reach 5,043 households in the Metropolitan area.

• On 30 and 31 January 2022, heavy rain caused significant floods in the North and North-East departments. WFP is assessing the number of affected households and has in the meantime transported 1,000 ready-to-eat meals to distribute to shelters and 100 mt of in-kind food commodities that can be distributed to 1,511 households (7,555 people).

• In January 2022, WFP signed a field-level agreement for a 6-month project targeting 6 municipalities in Southern deparments and one in Grand’Anse. As a result, 20,245 beneficiaries will take part in two work cycles (total of 40 days) of food for asset activites linked to water and soil conservation, as well as land and natural resource management. Participants to these activities will also benefit from technical trainings from good farming practices to product marketing and risk management.

• 2,000 families with children aged 6 to 59 months in Nippes and Grand’Anse, received 62 mt of super cereal (Corn Soya Blend) supplements through WFP’s partner SIKSE.

• In January 2022, the Home-grown School Meal Programme started in 34 schools in the earthquake affected South department thanks to a new contribution of the Governamente of Frence. A total of 8,000 additional schoolchildren will receive locally sourced fresh meals on a daily basis.

• WFP finalized its project with IMPACT initiatives through the REACH initiviative, collecting data at market levels in earthquake affected areas (Sud,

Nippes and Grand’Anse).

• 1300 mt were transferred by barge to the South of the country to ensure continued distribution of food rations to the earthquake affected populations. The barge was loaded in Port-auPrince in December and arrived in Port SaintLouis on 11 January 2022.

• In January 2022, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 1,094 passengers and 10,907 kg of cargo. WFP also continued its barge service to partners conducting around 10 voyages for the month.