WFP Haiti Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers 1,872 mt of food assistance distributed USD 631,616 m of cash-based transfers made. USD 43.6 m six-months (March - August 2022) net funding requirements, representing 58% of total. USD 24.7 m for Emergency Response. 427,529 people assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

In February, WFP provided emergency assistance in cash or in-kind food to 37,218 households (186,090 people) across the metropolitan area and the departments of South, Nippes, Grand’Anse, North and North-East.

The school feeding programme reached 333,164 schoolchildren, including 93,514 children supported through home-grown school feeding.

To reinforce the resilience of the most vulnerable populations before the spring season, WFP, in close collaboration with its cooperating partner Associazione Volontari per il Servizio Internazionale, distributed locally sourced seeds to 234 household families (1,170 beneficiaries) from the municipalities of Roche a Bateau, Chardonnieres, Coteaux and Port a Piment. Overall, 1,000 kg of maize, 1,500 kg of beans, 750 kg of peanuts and 9,000 cuttings of sugar cane have been distributed to reinforce food production and long-term resilience.

To commemorate International Women’s Day, WFP participated in activities in the South department with women beneficiaries from the resilience programme, part of a small agricultural production organization and linked to WFP’s home-grown school feeding programme. The initiative helps women smallholder farmers work towards financial autonomy by creating a credit line and facilitating rice production by using a new mill to reduce working hours and intense labour. WFP, through its cooperating partner

Cooperazione Internazionale, is screening 166 children aged 6-59 months for malnutrition in Delmas, a neighbourhood in the Port-au-Prince Metropolitan area.