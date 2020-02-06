WFP Haiti Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

1,167 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1,032,094 m cash-based transfers made

USD 200 m Total requirements

315,920 people assisted

Operational Updates

*Based on the last IPC numbers, WFP will scale-up its operation to reach 700,000 people for 8 months.

Emergency response

In December, 147,870 people received emergency food assistance.

• A total of 1,167 mt were distributed to 88,705 beneficiaries in the departments of Nord-Ouest, Artibonite and Ouest (La Gonave).

These food commodities are part of the USAID-FFP funded emergency contingency stock.

• Within the framework of CERF-funded project, 59,165 beneficiaries were assisted through cash distributions in 5 communes of SudEst department.

School Feeding

• WFP and its cooperating partners managed to deliver 255 mt of food commodities to 152 schools across the departments of Grand-Anse, Sud-Est, Nord, Nord-Est, and Artibonite, reaching an overall total of 91% of WFP-assisted schools during the first trimester of 2019/20 school year.

• WFP has developed a gender market assessment to understand the different roles and responsibilities of men, women, boys and girls, and identify existing barriers that women face. The evidence generated from the study will be used to formulate recommendations to enhance women’s participation across the value chain of the Homegrown school feeding programme. The first phase of the data collection was undertaken in Artibonite, with plans to conduct the second phase late January or early February in Nippes.

• WFP delivered training to its partner staffs and agricultural production organisation in Artibonite to improve planning, purchases and quality control processes of fresh products supplied to the homegrown school feeding programme.