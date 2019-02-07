WFP Haiti Country Brief, December 2018

In December, WFP along with the National Coordination for Food Security (CNSA) completed the Information System of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour (SIMAST) surveys in Bassin Bleu and Chansolme (Northwest). Approximatively, 11,000 households have been surveyed.

As part of the Kore Lavi project, WFP continues to strengthen the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MAST) capacity through IT and project management trainings. The first round of project management training will be completed at the end of January 2019. The second round of training will focus on M&E, as requested by the Ministry.