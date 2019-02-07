WFP Haiti Country Brief, December 2018
In Numbers
330 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 418,856 cash based transfers made
US$ 85.12 m total requirements
282,038 people assisted In December 2018
Operational Updates
School Meals
- To support cooperating partners in the Central, North, NorthEast, South-East and West Department, WFP participated in the training of Directors, Chefs and members of the School Feeding Committee. These trainings aim at strengthening the skills in programme management and supervision in the following topics: storage, hygiene, food preparation and nutrition.
Nutrition
From 17th to 22nd of December, in the framework of the nutrition project in Grand'Anse, cash distributions were organized within 10 distribution sites of the department. A total of 812 people received a cash-based transfer. In parallel with this activity, WFP’s cooperating partner, Association of Volunteers in International Service (AVSI), conducted nutrition awareness sessions with 1,510 people (17% men and 83% women).
In the framework of the ECHO-funded project, the formative phase of the Social Behaviour Communication Change (SBCC) strategy has been implemented in North Artibonite. Focus groups were organized to identify their food habits, nutrition knowledge and traditional practices. This phase is essential to inform the programme design and ensure that participants acquire relevant health behaviour change, knowledge, beliefs and norms to break the cycle of food insecurity.
Social Protection
In December, WFP along with the National Coordination for Food Security (CNSA) completed the Information System of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour (SIMAST) surveys in Bassin Bleu and Chansolme (Northwest). Approximatively, 11,000 households have been surveyed.
As part of the Kore Lavi project, WFP continues to strengthen the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MAST) capacity through IT and project management trainings. The first round of project management training will be completed at the end of January 2019. The second round of training will focus on M&E, as requested by the Ministry.